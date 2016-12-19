Playing EXCLUSIVE: Dick Van Dyke Opens Up About Joining 'Mary Poppins' Sequel: 'I Gotta Be a Part of It'

Dick Van Dyke is headed back to the magical world of Mary Poppins!

The 91-year-old actor recently sat down with ET where he revealed that he's got a cameo role in the upcoming Mary Poppins reboot!

"I'll be going to London in the spring to do my role, and I get to do a little song and dance number," Van Dyke explained. "I gotta be a part of it."

The iconic comic, who famously played the chimney sweep/street artist/one-man-band Bert, also played the elderly, bearded bank manager Mr. Dawes in the 1964 original.

This time around, though, Van Dyke said the filmmakers were looking for him to play the role of the banker's son, and he joked that it would be an easier role to take on.

"This time there's no four hours in the makeup chair, I grew into the part!" Van Dyke exclaimed. "I don't have to wear makeup at all!"

While they haven't begun rehearsing for the role just yet, the TV and film icon said he has heard some of the music from the new film, and teased that it's going to be "a little different" than the original score, created by the the Sherman brothers.

The new Mary Poppins is set to star Emily Blunt as the eponymous mystical nanny, and co-stars Emily Mortimer, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Ben Whishaw and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film is set to fly into theaters Dec. 25, 2018.

