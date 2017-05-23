EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna Reacts to Rumors That She and Lupita Nyong'o Are Co-Starring in Tweet-Based Movie

If a picture is worth a thousand words, a picture of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o has to be worth a movie.

Last month, a meme of the GRAMMY winner and Oscar winner from Paris Fashion Week in 2014 went viral, leading many fans to insist that these two co-star in a film together. "They look like they’re in a heist movie, with Rihanna as the tough-as-nails leader-master thief and Lupita as the genius computer hacker," one Tumblr subscriber wrote.

"Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans," another Twitter user wrote.

Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj — WHOOPHERASSKOURTNI (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017

On Monday night, Rihanna was the honoree at the 69th Annual Parsons Benefit in New York City, and played coy with ET's Nischelle Turner as to whether she and Lupita would one day be co-stars. "Well, you never know," the 29-year-old R&B artist teased. "I mean, we'll just have to wait and see."

Meanwhile, a source for Entertainment Weekly says Netflix has a movie in the works that will have Rihanna and Lupita in leading roles, with Insecure star Issa Rae penning the script and Selma director Ava DuVernay helming the project. Rae's team also confirmed to Vanity Fair that the film is in the works, and noted that the Twitter users who dreamed up the heist plot line will be credited.

Even before these reports, Rihanna and Lupita had tweeted in response to the meme that they would be interested in working together. "I'm down if you are @rihanna," the 34-year-old actress wrote. "I'm in Pit'z," the "Work" singer responded.

DuVernay also tweeted that she would be up for working on a movie with these ladies after it was suggested by a commenter. "Lights set. Camera's up. Ready to call action for these #queens," she exclaimed.

The Twitterverse has even come up with an ending for the film. After Rihanna's appearance at this year's Cannes Film Festival, one Twitter user noted: "This looks like the end of that Rihanna x Lupita scammer movie and I'm so into it."

This looks like the end of that Rihanna x Lupita scammer movie and im so into it 😭👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PQTA4keykH — Sana chijeukimbap (@AFangirlPotato) May 19, 2017

This wouldn't be Rihanna's first acting role, nor would it be her first heist movie. She recently had a role on the Bates Motel television series, and also stars in the upcoming Ocean's Eight film -- which is reportedly about a group of women who attempt to stage a robbery at the Met Gala -- alongside Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett.

As for Lupita's musical abilities, she revealed to ET that she's "secretly a rapper." Check out her alter ego, Troublemaker: