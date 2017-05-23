Tom Cruise Confirms 'Top Gun' Sequel: 'It Is Definitely Happening!'

Tom Cruise can't deny his need for speed!

The 54-year-old actor announced during an appearance on Australia's Sunrise morning show on Tuesday that Top Gun 2 is officially happening.

"It's true," he said, confirming the long-rumored sequel to the 1986 film as he smiled from ear to ear.

"You know what? I'm going to start filming it probably in the next year," he revealed. "It's happening. It is definitely happening."

"You know what? I'm going to start filming it probably in the next year," he revealed. "It's happening. It is definitely happening."

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer at the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales junket on Saturday, where he played coy on whether the movie was in the works, but revealed the story would show "what happened to Maverick for the last 30 years."

"[Cruise and I] talked a little bit about Top Gun. He's excited, he'd love to do it, and Paramount, of course, would like to do it. So once we get all the ducks in a row, hopefully we'll bring it to the screen."

"Listen, it's an iconic character that [Cruise] helped create, so I think we would like to see what happened to Maverick for the last 30 years."

