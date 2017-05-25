Blake Lively to Uncover 'The Husband's Secret' In Murder Mystery by 'Big Little Lies' Author

Blake Lively is getting in on that Big Little Lies action.

The 29-year-old actress will executive produce and star in the film adaptation of The Husband's Secret, based on the bestselling novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty.

According to the press release, Lively will play Cecilia Fitzpatrick, "a busy wife, mother and chronic perfectionist who inadvertently discovers that her husband has been keeping a secret from her for years...a secret that leads her to realize that her life is built on a foundation of lies and murder."

"Liane Moriarty has established herself as one of the defining voices of the modern woman, and Blake Lively’s unique combination of vulnerability, strength and extraordinary talent makes her the perfect actress to realize Moriarty’s creation," said President of CBS Films, Terry Press.

A second season of HBO's Big Little Lies is still up in the air, but Nicole Kidman told ET in March that she would love to do more.

"I would love to [do more TV] actually," she revealed. "I've really enjoyed it. I mean, the great thing about this is there were such fantastic roles for five women, but you know, people are watching it around the world, which is really fun. A couple of people in Australia are calling me [and have] been emailing me, texting me, going, ‘What happens next? What happens next?’ So, that’s fun."

