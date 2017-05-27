Zac Efron Says His 'Baywatch' Kiss With Dwayne Johnson Tasted 'Winterfresh'

Zac Efron kissed The Rock...and he liked it!

The 29-year-old actor appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden and talked about his on-screen kiss with Baywatch co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

"He tasted like a Winterfresh commercial," the High School Musical alum told Corden. "It was crazy...It was like, ‘He's good at that too?’ He's just the best at everything."

Efron wasn’t shy to admit that kissing The Rock was a bit of a dream come true. “It was an awesome kiss and one off the bucket list for me for sure," he said.

The Late Late Show host seemed to be a bit jealous of the lip lock, adding, "I can safely say I would give up everything in my life for one open-mouthed kiss with The Rock."

Earlier this month, Johnson spoke to ET about the kiss as well.

"Millions and millions of young ladies, and ladies in general, want to know... His lips were like if you have a bottle and you shatter it on the ground -- that shattered glass," the former WWE wrestler, 45, joked.

“Zac had soft lips,” he continued. “But you’ve gotta say it with weight in your voice. ‘Zac Efron had some soft lips, guys.’”

