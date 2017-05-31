MOVIES

Former 'Bond Girl' Molly Peters Dies at 75

by Alex Ungerman 3:00 PM PDT, May 31, 2017
Another sad day for James Bond fans.

Molly Peters, who appeared alongside Sean Connery in 1965's Thunderball, has died, according to the film franchise's official Twitter account.

"We are sad to hear that Molly Peters has passed away at the age of 75. Our thoughts are with her family," the tweet read.

Peters became known as the first "Bond girl" to remove her clothing, which at the time, created some controversy surrounding the film.

The news comes after former Bond actor Roger Moore -- who embodied the character for the longest time -- died on May 23 in Switzerland at age 89.

