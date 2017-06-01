Playing Johnny Depp and Michelle Pfeiffer Star in Nail-Biting 'Murder on the Orient Express' Trailer - Watch!

Johnny Depp and Michelle Pfeiffer have a mysterious encounter in Murder on the Orient Express.

The film’s first trailer, released on Thursday, gives fans a glimpse at the star-studded cast, including Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe.

The film, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel of the same name, follows a gifted detective, Hercule Poirot, played by the film's director, Kenneth Branagh, investigating the murder of an American tycoon, Edward Rachett (Depp).

Pfeiffer plays Mrs. Hubbard, while Ridley stars as Mary Debenham and Dench portrays Princess Dragomiroff.

Murder on the Orient Express hits theaters on Nov. 10.