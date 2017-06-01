Austin Mayor Has the Perfect Response to Man Angry Over Women-Only 'Wonder Woman' Screening

The mayor of Austin, Texas, came up with a clever response to the outcry over a local theater's decision to host a women-only screening of Wonder Woman. Mayor Steve Adler shared one of the emails that he received after Drafthouse Cinema announced a "no guys allowed" screening of the DC Comics superhero film, which hits theaters on Friday.

The angry moviegoer accused Drafthouse of "pandering sexism" and called on "every man" to boycott the city.

"The notion of a woman hero is a fine example of women's eagerness to accept the appearance of achievement without actual achievement," Richard Ameduri wrote to Adler on May 26. "Women learn from an early age to value make-up, that it's [OK] to pretend that you are greater than you actually are. Women pretend they do not know that only men serve in combat because they are content to have an easier ride."

Later in the email, Ameduri referred to women as the "second rate gender" who haven't achieved anything.

"Name something invented by a woman! Achievements by the second rate gender pale in comparison to virtually everything great in human history was accomplished by men, not women," he concluded before challenging the theater to host a "male only counter event," or risk losing him as a potential tourist.

In closing, Ameduri clarified that he doesn't "hate women" but takes issue with "rampant hypocrisy."

Adler responded by pretending that Ameduri's email account was hacked "by an unfortunate and unusually hostile individual."

"Please remedy your account’s security right away, lest this person’s uninformed and sexist rantings give you a bad name," he wrote back. "After all, we men have to look out for each other! Can you imagine if someone thought that you didn’t know women could serve in our combat units now without exclusion? What if someone thought you didn’t know that women invented medical syringes, life rafts, fire escapes, central and solar heating, a war-time communications system for radio-controlling torpedoes that laid the technological foundations for everything from Wi-Fi to GPS, and beer?"

Further in the hilarious reply, Adler encouraged Ameduri to track down the "pitiful creature" who hacked into his account. He also dished out some advice for Ameduri, if he chooses to lift the self-imposed travel ban.

"Should your travels take you to Austin, please know that everyone is welcome here," Adler pointed out. "Even people like those who wrote that email, whose views are an embarrassment to modernity, decency, and common sense."

