EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Talks Naked Morgue Scene in 'The Mummy'

Tom Cruise is naked in one of the scariest places possible.

ET's Carly Steel spoke with the star of The Mummy about the action-horror franchise reboot -- which also stars Sofia Boutella and is set to be unearthed in theaters on June 9 -- and he discussed how one particularly chilling scene, where Cruise's character wakes up naked in a morgue, came to be. Apparently, the idea was conceived by Cruse himself.

"It was one of the first things [when we pitched the story]," said the 54-year-old actor, noting that he was drawn to the idea of a character "waking up in the morgue after that airplane crash."

Much of the film felt like uncharted territory for Cruise, which he explained made his character more interesting to play.

"[He's a] very funny character. Playing a character like that, he is the character that the audience follows into this world -- this new world of gods and monsters," he shared. "He's a thief, you know, a bit of a scallywag, who finds his humanity at the end."

And while Cruise is excited for fans to see what the ending will be, he's keeping mum on the details so everyone can find out for themselves.

"We don't want to give away the ending," Cruise said.

We appreciate that, Tom!

