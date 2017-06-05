EXCLUSIVE: Nick Offerman Explains Why Hearing Other People's Dreams Is the Worst in 'The Hero' Clip

For anyone who has ever had to suffer through a friend's rambling explanation of the dream they had last night, Nick Offerman is here to provide support in this clip from The Hero, exclusively debuting on ET. The Parks and Recreation actor plays the buddy of one-time Western legend Lee Hayden (Sam Elliott), but when a weed-induced conversation turns to dreams, he is quick to shut it down.

"It just doesn't interest me, man. Think about it. I mean, it's your dream," Offerman's character explains, to which Elliott's Hayden muses, "What about movies, do they interest you?...Movies are other people's dreams."

This is the second film that Elliott and director Brett Haley have made together, following 2015's delightful indie, I'll See You in My Dreams. The Hero premiered at Sundance earlier this year and co-stars Krysten Ritter as Elliott's daughter and Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon as an unexpected love interest.

Watch the full trailer below:

And here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Lee Hayden (Elliott) is an aging Western icon with a golden voice, but his best performances are decades behind him. He spends his days reliving old glories and smoking too much weed with his former-co-star-turned-dealer, Jeremy (Offerman), until a surprise cancer diagnosis brings his priorities into sharp focus. He soon strikes up an exciting, contentious relationship with stand-up comic Charlotte (Prepon), and he attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Lucy (Ritter), all while searching for one final role to cement his legacy."

The Hero is out in select theaters in New York and L.A. on June 9 and wide on July 4.