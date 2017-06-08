'Lethal Weapon' Stars Reunite for Film's 30th Anniversary, Dish on Potential 5th Installment – Watch!

It's been three decades since audiences first heard Danny Glover utter the now-famous line, "I'm too old for this s**t," in the 1987 film, Lethal Weapon.

To celebrate the buddy cop's 30th anniversary, Glover, Mel Gibson and Rene Russo reunited on Good Morning America for the first time since shooting Lethal Weapon 4 to reminisce about their time on set and how it feels to be back together again.

WATCH: The 'Love Actually' Stars Reunited for a ​New Sequel and It Was Amazing

"I think there was a lot of love between us," Gibson, who portrayed cop Martin Riggs, told ABC's Chris Connelly. "And when I see them, I just kind of get the same feeling... It's like seeing a teenage sweetheart or something."

Gibson and Glover portrayed their characters from 1987 to 1998, and it wasn’t until 1992's Lethal Weapon 3 that Russo joined the cast as Lorna Cole.

"I think you could say whatever you want about the films, but I think the relationship got better and better over the period of time," Glover, who played aging sergeant Roger Murtaugh, chimed in.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah Reunite in 'Girls Trip' First Look

Glover also told the group how he still gets praised for Roger's classic line, telling the group, "I can't get anywhere [without] somebody [saying], 'Say it to me. Just say, 'I'm getting too old for this.'"

During their reunion, the trio also revealed how director Richard Donner would encourage Gibson to improvise, Glover would always fall asleep on the car rides and Russo's favorite scene – it included kissing the Braveheart star.

As far as being up for a Lethal Weapon 5, the actors joked about the possibility of a fifth installment.

"That is not gonna happen," laughed Russo, joking about how she's not as nimble as she once was.

"You'd play off the fact that they're not as limber as they used to be," added Gibson. "And I think that would be fun."

For more on Gibson and his return to Hollywood, watch below.