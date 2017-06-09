'Black Panther' Movie Poster Featuring Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa Debuts Ahead of Teaser Trailer

It's finally here!

Marvel Studios unveiled the first official poster for the upcoming Black Panther film on Friday.

The image features Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman seated on a throne and appears to symbolize his character, T'Challa's, return to the mythical African kingdom of Wakanda.

Though Black Panther won't be hitting theaters until February 2018, fans have been excitedly waiting for the finished product since Marvel announced production on the film last year.

And the studio has another treat in store: a brand new teaser trailer will make its world premiere tonight during Game 4 of the NBA finals on ABC.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole.

The superhero flick boasts an all-star cast which includes Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o Sterling K. Brown, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

But like any Marvel production, details about the film are being kept heavily under wraps.

In fact, when ET chatted with Boseman's costar, Sterling K. Brown, at the This Is Us FYC event on Wednesday, the 41-year-old actor would only give one word to describe the film.

"Dopeness," Brown shared with ET’s Lauren Zima while explaining why he’s sworn to secrecy.

"What Sterling has learned about being a part of the Marvel universe is don't start none, won't be none," Brown joked. "Which basically means, you gotta take that microphone back and talk to [Boseman] or somebody way higher than me. ‘Cause I ain't giving away nothing."

