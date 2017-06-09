'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins Is Ready to Direct the Sequel, Says Film Came at a Perfect Time

Wonder Woman is currently the No. 1 movie in the U.S. and has received an overwhelmingly positive response from critics and fans around the globe.

The Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film broke the glass ceiling, earning $103.3 million in its opening weekend and becoming the highest-grossing domestic opening for a female director. While Warner Bros. has yet to confirm a sequel, it seems likely that Gal Gadot will return as the beloved heroine – and Jenkins would love nothing more than to direct the second installment.

"We're working on it," Jenkins told Conan O'Brien on Thursday during an appearance on his talk show about directing a sequel. "I hope to, I love it, I love the world, and we’re all really excited about it."

The 45-year-old director gushed about the opportunity to helm Wonder Woman and how the film came at a perfect time.

"It's amazing, because it feels like a long time coming and I know that I wished the movie had happened a long time ago, for many other reasons," Jenkins told the Conan host. "But, it feels like it hit this perfect pocket and I've loved that people have embraced it for that reason. And also, even the fact that Wonder Woman stands for love and truth, it's hitting home really hard that she is a superhero for everyone."

