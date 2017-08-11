EXCLUSIVE: Josh Duhamel Hosts a Reality Show Where Contestants Kill Themselves in 'The Show' Trailer

This trailer for The Show, debuting on ET, is not for the faint of heart -- and if the preview alone requires a trigger warning, we cannot imagine how disturbing the full movie will be. The Show's rating should be indicative: R for "disturbing and violent content involving suicides, language throughout, and brief drug use."

Josh Duhamel plays Adam Rogers, a Chris Harrison-like host of a dating show that ends in an attempted shooting -- which is traumatic enough, until the network exec (played by X-Men actress Famke Janssen) decides to create an entire reality show about contestants killing themselves.

The Show looks like The Bachelor meets UnReal meets one of those Saw movies. It is directed by and co-stars Giancarlo Esposito (who you'll recognize from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul) and also features James Franco as a morning show host reporting on the on goings of the live death cast.

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"After a dating show ends in violence, its host Adam Rogers (Duhamel) and a ratings-hungry network exec launch a terrifying new program that promises fresh kills every week. The tension mounts as a kindhearted janitor joins the deadly program, hoping to help his struggling family survive…at any cost."

The Show arrives in theaters and is available on demand on Sept. 15.