EXCLUSIVE: Josh Duhamel Hosts a Reality Show Where Contestants Kill Themselves in 'The Show' Trailer

by John Boone 6:00 AM PDT, August 11, 2017
This trailer for The Show, debuting on ET, is not for the faint of heart -- and if the preview alone requires a trigger warning, we cannot imagine how disturbing the full movie will be. The Show's rating should be indicative: R for "disturbing and violent content involving suicides, language throughout, and brief drug use."

Josh Duhamel plays Adam Rogers, a Chris Harrison-like host of a dating show that ends in an attempted shooting -- which is traumatic enough, until the network exec (played by X-Men actress Famke Janssen) decides to create an entire reality show about contestants killing themselves.

Photo: Lionsgate

The Show looks like The Bachelor meets UnReal meets one of those Saw movies. It is directed by and co-stars Giancarlo Esposito (who you'll recognize from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul) and also features James Franco as a morning show host reporting on the on goings of the live death cast.

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"After a dating show ends in violence, its host Adam Rogers (Duhamel) and a ratings-hungry network exec launch a terrifying new program that promises fresh kills every week. The tension mounts as a kindhearted janitor joins the deadly program, hoping to help his struggling family survive…at any cost."

The Show arrives in theaters and is available on demand on Sept. 15.

