Ron Howard Shares Exciting New Videos From Untitled Han Solo 'Star Wars' Movie Set

While secrecy is incredibly important on the set of the new Han Solo Star Wars movie, director Ron Howard is still sharing some on-set pics to give fans a tiny glimpse at the long-awaited project.

Taking to twitter on Thursday, Howard shared a short video showing the crew getting ready for a crane shot, and gave a glimpse at a massive green-screen curtain surrounding the perimeter of set -- showing how the film will blend CGI with on-location filming.

"Rehearsing a crane shot as we wait for sundown," the two-time Oscar winner captioned the short clip.

Rehearsing a crane shot as we wait for sundown - pic.twitter.com/gg2MJ0aAAK — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 10, 2017

Later, Howard posted a fascinatingly cryptic video of what appears to be the shouldering wreckage of a damaged speeder lying in an abandoned junkyard.

"Where old Speeders go to die," Howard hinted in the caption.

Where old Speeders go to die. pic.twitter.com/WITP1xpzvf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 10, 2017

While it might not give away much, it's a much more substantive look at the production than the 63-year-old filmmaker has given fans thus far.

Since taking over the production from directing duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord, Howard has tantalized fans with somewhat banal behind-the-scenes shots that don't give any real hints as to the plot.

action figures really help us figure out high octane action for #UntitledHanSoloMovie Yes folks, this is my day job pic.twitter.com/a1SsQBC6rn — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 4, 2017

These droids can be so damn intractable. But we'll go until we get it right! #UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/tDR6EOW8pn — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 2, 2017

Droids help make the Galaxy go round but I find they don't always listen to the director!#UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/XSgvK4y4Dd — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 2, 2017

Working out a shot w/cinematographer Bradford Young for #UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/z4ZYFZXBE4 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 28, 2017

Hyperspace is real. My first experience. Wow. pic.twitter.com/POilRi5ePX — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 19, 2017

Recently, ET caught up with Woody Harrelson who stars in the upcoming Young Han Solo project, and he opened up about how filming has been under new leadership.

"Fortunately, the force is still very much with us," Harrelson shared. "It's great that Ron came along when he did."

The Glass Castle actor also dished on co-star Alden Ehrenreich, who plays the iconic space smuggler, praising him as a "great actor and a great guy, [with a] great sense of humor." Check out the video below to hear more from Harrelson about why this upcoming sci-fi epic might be "one of the funnier Star Wars movies" thus far.

The long-awaited Han Solo Star Wars story is scheduled for release in May 2018.