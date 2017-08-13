Tom Cruise Injured While Filming Stunt for 'Mission: Impossible 6' in London – See Pic

Tom Cruise has apparently been injured while performing a stunt on the set of Mission: Impossible 6 in London.

In a video posted by TMZ, the actor is seen filming a scene involving jumping from scaffolding onto the roof of a building, but fell short and smacked into the edge of the structure.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Says There Might Be a Volleyball Scene in ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

Climbing up onto the roof, he then appears to attempt continuing to run across the rooftop before falling to the ground in apparent pain.

Limping back to the edge -- pausing to bend down and hold his knees as he catches his breath -- the 55-year-old star is then pulled back to the rigging via his harness, before limping away.

RELATED: James Van Der Beek Says He Was Surprised Katie Holmes Married Tom Cruise

The extent of Cruise’s injury is unknown.

ET has reached out to the actor’s rep for comment.

See Cruise talk to ET about another upcoming sequel for Top Gun below.