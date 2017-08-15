'Deadpool 2' Stunt Driver Killed on Set Identified as Joi 'SK' Harris, the First Black Woman Road Racer

The stunt driver killed while on the set of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver, Canada, has been identified as Brooklyn, New York, native Joi "SJ" Harris, according to reports.

Harris promoted herself on her website as “the first licensed African American women in U.S. history to actively compete in sanctioned motorcycle road racing events.”

Last Friday, Harris posted a selfie to her Facebook, writing: "EVERYTHING FOR A REASON. #staythecourse.”

EXCLUSIVE: Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell Opens Up About Gruesome On-Set Injuries -- 'I Dodged a Bullet'

Eyewitnesses told the Vancouver Sun that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Harris was filming the stunt when she lost control of her bike, and jumped a curb and crashed into Shaw Tower, across from Canada Place. The outlet also reports that she was treated by ambulance personnel but died at the scene.

It is thought that Harris was the stunt double for Zazie Beetz, who is portraying the mutant Domino in the action film. Earlier that day, Beetz was seen on a black Ducati motorcycle shooting scenes.

MORE: Walking Dead Boss Addresses Stuntman John Bernecker's Death During Comic-Con Panel

Following news that a female stunt driver died on the set of the action sequel during a motorcycle stunt, a spokesman for 20th Century Fox released a statement to ET. "We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning," read the statement. "Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."

Deadpool 2's leading man, Ryan Reynolds, also took to Twitter following news of Harris' death to offer his sympathies. "Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool [2]," the 40-year-old actor wrote. "We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment."

"My heart pours out to them," Reynolds added, "along with each and every person she touched in this world."

EXCLUSIVE: Fear the Walking Dead Cast Reacts to Stuntman's Death -- It's 'Tragic'