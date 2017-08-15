Daniel Craig Says James Bond Return Isn't Confirmed: 'There's No Decision Made Yet'

Daniel Craig has disappointing news for James Bond fans.

The 49-year-old actor may not return to the iconic franchise, even though earlier reports indicated that he was set to reprise his 007 role.

"I hate to burst the bubble on that one. There’s no decision made just yet," Craig said in an interview with WMMR’s Preston & Steve show on Tuesday. "I’m not trying to be coy with you, but there’s a lot of noise out there at the moment and I’m trying to stay out of it."

"There’s a lot of nonsense being said," he continued. "And I’m just like -- I read the papers, like, 'I said, what?' It’s all news to me."

In July, The New York Times reported that Craig would once again play James Bond in at least one more film after it was announced the next film will be released on Nov. 8, 2019.

Though, in a second radio interview also on Tuesday with the Boston radio show Morning Magic 106.7, the actor echoed his comments, clarifying that "nothing official has been confirmed."

Craig also clarified that his decision to return to the franchise is not about the money.

"I’m not, like, holding out for more money or doing anything like that," he assured. "It’s just all very personal decisions to be made at the moment." Adding, "I know they’re desperate to get going and I would in theory love to do it, but there is no decision, uh, just yet."

In October 2015, the James Bond star made headlines when he jokingly said he would rather "slash my wrists" than play the M16 agent in another movie.

"It’s a drag," Craig told TimeOut of playing the character. "The best acting is when you’re not concerned about the surface. And Bond is the opposite of that. You have to be bothered about how you’re looking. It’s a struggle.

