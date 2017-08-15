Daniel Craig Confirms He Is Returning as James Bond on 'The Late Show'

Daniel Craig is officially coming back to play James Bond yet again in the next installment of the blockbuster franchise.

The handsome English action star sat down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Tuesday where -- after coyly dodging questions about his reported return to the iconic role -- he confirmed the news in no uncertain terms.

Colbert began by praising Craig, who is the sixth actor to portray the hard-drinking British spy, by calling him "the greatest Bond," and saying, "I would see another Daniel Craig James Bond movie in a minute."

NEWS: Daniel Craig Reportedly Coming Back as James Bond in 2019

Colbert then asked Craig about his recent interviews in which he's danced around confirming the reports.

"I've been quite cagey about it. I've been doing interviews all day and people have been asking me and I think I've been rather coy," Craig said. "But I kind of felt like, if I was gonna sort of speak the truth… I should speak the truth to you."

"Daniel Craig, we could use some good news here," Colbert replied. "Will you return as James Bond?"

The 49-year-old star replied definitively, "Yes."

TONIGHT: Daniel Craig makes an announcement that will leave you shaken, not stirred. #JamesBond #LSSC pic.twitter.com/gaSgVs3LkN — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 16, 2017

NEWS: Daniel Craig Says James Bond Return Isn't Confirmed: 'There's No Decision Made Yet'

Craig has played the tuxedo-clad secret agent in four consecutive films -- Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and, most recently, Spectre -- and he told Colbert that this fifth outing will most likely be his last.

"I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note," he said. "I can’t wait."

Craig also reflected on some controversial remarks he made following the filming of Spectre, when he said he'd "rather break this glass and slash my wrists" than star in another Bond film.

NEWS: Daniel Craig's 'Spectre' Co-Star Defends Him After Controversial 'Slash My Wrists' Remark

"There's no point in making excuses about it. It was two days after I finished shooting the last movie," Craig said. "Instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer."

The as-yet-untitled 25th installment in the James Bond franchise is expected to hit theaters in November 2019.

Check out the video below for more on Craig's indelicate comments about his time as Bond.