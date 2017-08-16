'Deadpool 2' Resumes Production After Stunt Driver's Death

Deadpool 2 is back in production.

Two days after stunt driver Joi 'SK' Harris died in an on-set accident in Vancouver, Canada, the Marvel movie sequel resumed filming. Ryan Reynolds, who plays the movie's titular character, was spotted on set as cameras began rolling again in the wake of the tragedy.

MORE: 'Deadpool 2' Stunt Driver Killed on Set Identified as Joi 'SK' Harris, the First Black Woman Road Racer

Harris was filming a stunt around 8 a.m. on Monday, when she lost control of her bike, and jumped a curb and crashed into Shaw Tower, according to eyewitness reports to the Vancouver Sun. The outlet also reports that she was treated by ambulance personnel but died at the scene.

Harris, who is thought to have been doubling for Zazie Beetz, who plays the mutant Domino in the movie, promoted herself on her website as “the first licensed African American women in U.S. history to actively compete in sanctioned motorcycle road racing events.”

MORE: Ryan Reynolds Says He's 'Heartbroken' Over Death of 'Deadpool 2' Stuntwoman

"Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool [2]," Reynolds mourned on Twitter after the accident. "We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment."

"We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning," a spokesperson for 20th Century Fox said in a statement to ET. "Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."

EXCLUSIVE: Fear the Walking Dead Cast Reacts to Stuntman's Death -- It's 'Tragic'