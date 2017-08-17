'Deadpool 2' Actress Zazie Beetz Remembers Stunt Driver Joi 'JK' Harris: 'My Heart Is Breaking'

Zazie Beetz is paying tribute to Joi “SJ” Harris, the stuntwoman who died on Monday while performing a motorcycle stunt on set of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver, Canada.

It is thought that Harris was the stunt double for Beetz, who is portraying the mutant Domino in the action film. Earlier that day, Beetz was seen on a black Ducati motorcycle shooting scenes.

“On Monday we tragically lost one of our own -- Joi SJ Harris," the actress wrote in a handwritten posted to Instagram on Wednesday night. "My heart has been breaking the past two days and I have been searching what to say or do."

Beetz continued: "I know that what I feel is nothing compared to what her loved ones, friends + family, are feeling. My heart and my love goes out to her and them all. The cast and crew send peace, healing, and their deepest condolences."

Deadpool 2 was Harris' first job as a stunt driver. On her website, she promoted herself as “the first licensed African American women in U.S. history to actively compete in sanctioned motorcycle road racing events.”

Eyewitnesses told the Vancouver Sun that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Harris was filming the stunt when she lost control of her bike, and jumped a curb and crashed into Shaw Tower, across from Canada Place. The outlet also reported that Harris was treated by ambulance personnel but died at the scene.

In addition to Beetz, Ryan Reynolds also paid tribute to Harris in a heartfelt post on Twitter. "Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool [2]," wrote Reynolds, who's reprising his role as Wade in the superhero sequel. "We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment."

"My heart pours out to them, along with each and every person she touched in this world," the 40-year-old actor added.

Deadpool 2 resumed production on Wednesday, days after Harris' death.

