'Halloweentown' Cast Is Reuniting in Debbie Reynolds' Honor, Kimberly J. Brown Reveals

The Cromwell family is getting back together in honor of the late Debbie Reynolds.

Halloweentown star Kimberly J. Brown announced on Tuesday that she would be joined by her co-stars from the 1998 Disney Channel movie, Judith Hoag and Joey Zimmerman, at the Spirit of Halloweentown Festival in St. Helens, Oregon, on Oct. 14. Brown added that Emily Roeske, who plays Sophie in the film, is also trying to make it, schedule permitting.

"We're having a little family reunion!" Brown, 32, shared in a video message on Facebook and YouTube. "We wanted to do a special tribute to [Reynolds] and her role as Grandma Aggie."

The annual festival takes place in the town where the first Halloweentown film was shot, where they even recreate the setting of the movie in the town square. This year marks the first ceremony since Reynolds died at age 84 in Los Angeles on Dec. 28, just one day after her 60-year-old daughter, Carrie Fisher, died.

Recently, Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, candidly addressed what life has been like after losing both her mother and grandmother.

