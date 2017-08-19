'Woman Woman 2' Will Make Patty Jenkins the Highest Paid Female Director in Hollywood

Patty Jenkins is bringing in the big bucks.

Since the release of Wonder Woman in June, the blockbuster has been breaking records left and right. And, with director Jenkins at the helm, it is now the highest grossing live-action film ever directed by a woman.

Although it was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con last month that there would be a Wonder Woman sequel, it was not known if Jenkins would return to direct. But, it looks like things are looking up.

According to Deadline, a deal is currently in final negotiations between Jenkins and studio execs, if completed, it will make her the highest-paid female director in Hollywood.

A source revealed to ET in June that Jenkins would work on a sequel script, even in the off chance that she didn’t return to direct.

“The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right,” Jenkins told EW at the time. “She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time... It’s a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love.”

