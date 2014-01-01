Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
The Croods
The
Latest
in The Croods
Box Office: 'Star Trek' Beams Into No. 1 Spot
Box Office: 'Star Trek' Beams Into No. 1 Spot
'Pain & Gain' Outmuscles the Competition
'Pain & Gain' Outmuscles the Competition
'Oblivion' Obliterates Box Office
'Oblivion' Obliterates Box Office
'42' Knocks it Out of the Park on Opening Weekend
'42' Knocks it Out of the Park on Opening Weekend
ET to GO: 'Evil Dead' Wins Weekend Box Office
ET to GO: 'Evil Dead' Wins Weekend Box Office
'Olympus' Falls to 'The Croods'
'Olympus' Falls to 'The Croods'
Emma Stone Reveals Twitter Hack
Emma Stone Reveals Twitter Hack
'The Croods' Cast Reveals First Celeb Crushes
'The Croods' Cast Reveals First Celeb Crushes
ET to GO: 'The Croods' Stars Get Animated
ET to GO: 'The Croods' Stars Get Animated
Stone, Reynolds Reveal Their Best Gifts Ever
Stone, Reynolds Reveal Their Best Gifts Ever
ET to GO: Emma & Nicolas Premiere 'The Croods'
ET to GO: Emma & Nicolas Premiere 'The Croods'
Emma Stone Gets Animated For 'The Croods'
Emma Stone Gets Animated For 'The Croods'
Subscribe to The Croods