Enders Game
The
Latest
in Enders Game
Is Asa Butterfield the Next Spider-Man?
Marvel and Sony may have found their new web slinger.
New on Blu-ray & DVD This Week
Cameron Diaz and an all-star cast go wild in The Counselor; Harrison Ford commands Ender's Game; Robert Redford is adrift at sea in All is Lost; The Best Man Holiday celebrates and more in this week's new releases.
Holiday Movies 2013: Sci-Fi, Action & Fantasy
Martin Freeman continues his Middle-earth journey in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, in theaters December 13.
'Ender's Game' Trailer Premiere!
'Ender's Game' Trailer Premiere!
