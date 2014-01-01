Skip to main content
Gangster Squad
The
Latest
in Gangster Squad
Josh Brolin May Have Just Thrown Major Shade at Ryan Gosling
Josh Brolin shades Ryan Gosling.
New on Blu-ray & DVD: April 23
Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone turn up the heat in Gangster Squad; Jurassic Park roars onto 3D Blu-ray; Matt Damon heads to the Promised Land; Naomi Watts survives The Impossible and more in this week's new releases.
Josh Brolin Sings Praises of Diane Lane Pre-Split
Josh Brolin Sings Praises of Diane Lane Pre-Split
'Zero Dark Thirty' Tops Weekend Box Office
'Zero Dark Thirty' Tops Weekend Box Office
Gosling Calls Up Audience Member on 'Conan'
Gosling Calls Up Audience Member on 'Conan'
Ryan Gosling Discovers R. Kelly Commonality
Ryan Gosling Discovers R. Kelly Commonality
Josh Brolin Talks New Year's Day Arrest
Josh Brolin Talks New Year's Day Arrest
Emma Stone Shares a Dance With Jay Leno
Emma Stone Shares a Dance With Jay Leno
Nick Nolte: Fame Is Undesirable, a 'Rough Deal'
Nick Nolte: Fame Is Undesirable, a 'Rough Deal'
'Gangster' Stars On the Effect of Movie Violence
'Gangster' Stars On the Effect of Movie Violence
'Gangster Squad' Stars Talk Sex Appeal and Swagger
'Gangster Squad' Stars Talk Sex Appeal and Swagger
Gosling: I Got a Rash From 'Squad' Suit
Gosling: I Got a Rash From 'Squad' Suit
Go Behind the Scenes of Gosling's 'Gangster Squad'
Go Behind the Scenes of Gosling's 'Gangster Squad'
'Gangster Squad' Release Postponed For Reshoots
'Gangster Squad' Release Postponed For Reshoots
