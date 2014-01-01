Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
A Good Day To Die Hard
The
Latest
in A Good Day To Die Hard
7 Reasons Why 'Insurgent's' Jai Courtney Is a Megastar in the Making
Happy Birthday Jai Courtney!
New on Blu-ray & DVD: June 4
Melissa McCarthy scams Jason Bateman in the hilarious Identity Thief; Bruce Willis blasts and quips his way through A Good Day to Die Hard; Breaking Bad Season Five; Pretty Little Liars Season Three and more in this week's new releases.
'Identity Thief' Strikes Again at Box Office
'Identity Thief' Strikes Again at Box Office
Yippee Ki-Yay! 'Die Hard' Takes Over Box Office
Yippee Ki-Yay! 'Die Hard' Takes Over Box Office
What Keeps Bruce Willis Coming Back to 'Die Hard'?
What Keeps Bruce Willis Coming Back to 'Die Hard'?
'Die Hard 2': Willis Wanted to Kill Off McClane
'Die Hard 2': Willis Wanted to Kill Off McClane
A Walk Down 'Die Hard' Memory Lane
A Walk Down 'Die Hard' Memory Lane
Bruce Willis Cracks Up At Vintage 'Die Hard' Intv
Bruce Willis Cracks Up At Vintage 'Die Hard' Intv
Behind the Scenes With Bruce Willis for 'Die Hard'
Behind the Scenes With Bruce Willis for 'Die Hard'
Bruce Willis Unveils Massive 'Die Hard' Mural
Bruce Willis Unveils Massive 'Die Hard' Mural
New Trailer: Family Fireworks in New 'Die Hard'
New Trailer: Family Fireworks in New 'Die Hard'
Subscribe to A Good Day To Die Hard