Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
The Host
The
Latest
in The Host
Meyer Dishes on 'The Host' Cast's Hot Chemistry
Meyer Dishes on 'The Host' Cast's Hot Chemistry
New on Blu-ray & DVD: July 9
Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens seek cheap thrills in Spring Breakers; Stephenie Meyer's The Host has arrived; Paul Rudd romances Tina Fey in Admissions; Portlandia season three and more in new releases.
ET to GO: Stephenie Meyer Previews 'The Host'
ET to GO: Stephenie Meyer Previews 'The Host'
'The Host' Star Max Irons on R Patz Comparisons
'The Host' Star Max Irons on R Patz Comparisons
'The Host' Scribe Talks 'Twilight' Comparisons
'The Host' Scribe Talks 'Twilight' Comparisons
'The Host' Exclusive: Saoirse Ronan's Sexy Smooch
'The Host' Exclusive: Saoirse Ronan's Sexy Smooch
Is 'The Host' The Next 'Twilight?'
Is 'The Host' The Next 'Twilight?'
More 'Twilight' Tales Coming from Stephenie Meyer?
More 'Twilight' Tales Coming from Stephenie Meyer?
Subscribe to The Host