Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Red 2
The
Latest
in Red 2
Exclusive: 'Red 2' Bloopers
Exclusive: 'Red 2' Bloopers
New on Blu-ray & DVD: November 26
Breaking Bad: The Complete Series arrives just in time for holiday shopping; Bruce Willis takes aim in Red 2; Mystery Science Theater 3000 celebrates its 25th anniversary and more in new releases.
Exclusive Clip: The Momentum of 'Red 2'
Exclusive Clip: The Momentum of 'Red 2'
Bruce Willis Feeds Idaho Firefighters
Bruce Willis Feeds Idaho Firefighters
ET to GO: 'The Conjuring' Captures Box Office
ET to GO: 'The Conjuring' Captures Box Office
Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Desperately' Missing Family
Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Desperately' Missing Family
Bruce Willis a Big Justin Bieber Fan?
Bruce Willis a Big Justin Bieber Fan?
Subscribe to Red 2