MTV Honors Transgender Military Members at 2017 VMAs

"It is such an honor and I'm so happy to be able to represent the community of trans service members," Wyatt told Billboard prior to Sunday’s awards show.



"Our nation stays safe because we have the best and brightest defending it," added Peace. "So I hope that people who are watching [the VMAS] see it and think, "Hey, if we're excluding these individuals who are qualified and capable to serve, and we're kicking them out -- and we're not filing new people into the service solely based on them being transgender, and not based on their potential, are we as safe as we should be?"



On Friday, President Trump on Friday signed a memorandum directing the military not to move forward with an Obama-era plan that would have allowed transgender individuals to be recruited into the armed forces and banning the Department of Defense from using its resources to provide medical treatment regimens for transgender individuals currently serving in the military.