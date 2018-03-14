MTV Says That 'TRL' Is Not Canceled: 'We're Expanding the Franchise'

Total Request Live isn't going anywhere. Despite reports that the MTV music video countdown show was canceled, ET has learned that that's not the case.

"TRL has been a huge success for us and we’re expanding the franchise with daily late night and morning shows this summer,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement.

Originally hosted live from New York City by Carson Daly, the revival launched in Oct. 2 and featured many up-and-coming musical artists and special guests.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, MTV president Chris McCarthy told the trade about their expansion plans and how a version of TRL will air three times a day.

"It's thriving. We're expanding the franchise and will have three TRLs by summer," McCarthy shared. "TRL has delivered incredible growth on linear, and we've experienced two to three times the growth in our video streams, and TRL is big piece of it — and that's why we're expanding it; we want more."

Currently in place is an on-air late-night version, Total Request Late-Night, which started Feb. 19 and has been airing twice a week at 11 p.m. The next step is to get Total Request A.M. kicked off in the summer. The morning edition will be a commercial-free "pure music play" and feature a more traditional video countdown as well as music performances. The afternoon edition will return in April.

