MTV Video Music Awards 2017 Cheat Sheet: Everything You Need to Know!

It's officially MTV Video Music Awards weekend!

The awards show honoring this year's best new songs and music videos kicks off on Sunday, and ET has everything you need to know ahead of the big night.

What Time Do the VMAs Start?: The awards show airs live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

ET's Red Carpet Coverage: You can catch all of ET's live coverage right here on ETonline.com and on Twitter (@etnow) and Instagram (@entertainmenttonight) ahead of Monday's full post-show coverage airing on Entertainment Tonight.

Also be sure to check out ET's Facebook page between 3-4:45 p.m. PT for some fun live interviews with your favorite stars from the VMAs red carpet!