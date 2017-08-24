MTV Video Music Awards 2017 Cheat Sheet: Everything You Need to Know!
It's officially MTV Video Music Awards weekend!
The awards show honoring this year's best new songs and music videos kicks off on Sunday, and ET has everything you need to know ahead of the big night.
What Time Do the VMAs Start?: The awards show airs live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
ET's Red Carpet Coverage: You can catch all of ET's live coverage right here on ETonline.com and on Twitter (@etnow) and Instagram (@entertainmenttonight) ahead of Monday's full post-show coverage airing on Entertainment Tonight.
Also be sure to check out ET's Facebook page between 3-4:45 p.m. PT for some fun live interviews with your favorite stars from the VMAs red carpet!
Who's Hosting?: For the first time ever, Katy Perry will be fulfilling the master of ceremonies duties.
"I've got a lot of beautiful outfits and I'm going to keep the show moving because we know it can be a three-hour plus show," she said during her On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview. "I'm basically just going to laugh the whole way through… and maybe I have one joke up my sleeve."
"I'm not Jimmy Kimmel, I'm not Jimmy Fallon, I'm not a Jimmy," she joked. "I'm not even an Ellen [DeGeneres], OK! I'm just Katy."
At some point in the show, she's also planning to perform a medley of her songs on the outer space-themed set.
Fashion Predictions: Aside from Perry's sure-to-be head-turning stage costumes, we're predicting a myriad of bold looks on the red carpet. Based on what we've seen from Miley Cyrus in the past, we already know she'll step out in an ensemble that will make headlines, and this year, she's bringing along her sister, Best New Artist nominee Noah.
We're also guessing Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello will be a few of the female stars who make our Best Dressed List.
Who's Seated Next to Who?: ET got a sneak peek look at the seating cards earlier this week, and learned that Pink and Kendrick Lamar are sitting in the same section. Many of Taylor Swift's close pals are sitting front row, including Ed Sheeran, Lorde and Jack Antonoff, next to Miley and Noah Cyrus. Swift's ex, Calvin Harris, will be taking a seat behind Sheeran.
Video Vanguard Award:The night's most prestigious award, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, will go to Pink, who will also be performing. It's perfect timing as the pop star just released the music video for "What About Us," the first single off her upcoming Beautiful Trauma album, out Oct. 13.
Notable Nominations: Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations this year with eight nods, followed closely behind by Perry and The Weeknd, who each have five.
There are also two new categories this year: Artist of the Year and Best Fight Against the System, which honors music that's shaking things up. See the full list of nominees HERE.
What You Should Prepare For: The biggest VMAs in MTV's history!
Set designer Ric Lipson told Variety the venue will feature 560 chain motors hanging in the air. "At a normal rock show, you might hang 150 things," he explained.
Moon Person: The coveted award that winners receive is no longer called a Moonman. MTV announced earlier this year that they were making the statuette gender neutral.
"Why should it be a man?" MTV president Chris McCarthy told The New York Times in July. "It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist."
Additionally, MTV has reportedly made a request with the Department of Defense to invite active duty transgender military members to the ceremony.
Performances:In addition to Perry and Pink, a slew of A-listers will be taking the stage to perform: Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Gucci Mane, Logic, Post Malone, Julia Michaels, Alessia Cara and rapper KYLE, with Bleachers, Cardi B and Khalid performing during the pre-show.
"We're gonna bring so many different elements and surprises and so much energy," Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke exclusively teased to ET. "It's really gonna be such a moment and people are gonna be gagging!"
The night will also feature two remote performances from Las Vegas. Demi Lovato will perform her new hit, "Sorry Not Sorry," which is up for Song of the Summer, and Joe Jonas' dance-rock band, DNCE is teaming up with Rod Stewart. They'll be performing a reimagined version of Stewart's 1978 hit, "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy."
Moments to look out for:
1. Will Katy Perry and Taylor Swift squash their beef for good?
Rumors have been swirling that the former frenemies will hit the stage together, proving there's no longer any Bad Blood" between the two. Perry previously denied the reports and Garret English, an executive producer from the show, told ET that "that's not happening," but we're not buying it just yet. It's the VMAs and anything can happen!
And seeing as Swift just announced that her sixth studio album, Reputation, is on its way, we wouldn't be surprised if she unexpectedly takes the stage.
"There's nothing happening [with that] right now," English said. "But wouldn't that be great?"
2. Cute moments between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd
Considering he's up for five awards, including Best Direction, Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, The Weeknd will most likely be at the show on Sunday. No word on whether his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, will be by his side (she's nominated for Best Collaboration with Charlie Puth for "We Don't Talk Anymore" and Best Dance for "It Ain't Me" with Kygo), but our fingers are crossed that the two will make their awards show debut (their first official red carpet as a couple was at this year's Met Gala). Plus, we'd love to see them dance along to the night's performers!
3. Our first sneak peek at MTV's TRL revival
TRL is officially returning to the network in October, so we're expecting plenty of teases Sunday night. The series' social media correspondents, Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna and Gigi Gorgeous, will be in attendance, capturing the most talked about moments from the event.