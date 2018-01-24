'Murphy Brown' Returns to CBS, Candice Bergen to Reprise Her Role

Murphy Brown is the latest television classic getting a revival.

On Wednesday, CBS announced a 13-episode commitment for a current-day revival of Murphy Brown, with Candice Bergen reprising her role as the title character. The revival is set for the 2018-2019 broadcast season.

Bergen's character -- a tough female journalist, and later, a single mom -- will "return to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate," according to the show's press release.

Warner Bros. Television, producers of the original series, will produce the revival, with original creator Diane English serving as writer and executive producer. Bergen will also be an executive producer.

Bergen starred as Murphy Brown for the show's entire original run, which started in 1988 and ended a decade later in 1998. The iconic show received 18 Emmy wins -- including five wins for Bergen alone -- as well as three Golden Globes and three Screen Actors Guild awards. In 2010, TV Guide named Murphy Brown one of the “25 Greatest TV Characters of All Time.”

The sitcom is also notable for becoming part of the 1992 presidential campaign, when Vice President Dan Quayle slammed the fictional character for raising a child without a father.

Television revivals have certainly become a trend in recent months, with NBC's Will & Grace's revival, ABC's American Idol reboot as well as ABC's highly anticipated reboot of Roseanne. Watch the video below for everything you can expect from the new Roseanne.

