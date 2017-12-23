Muse Singer Matthew Bellamy and Elle Evans Are Engaged!

Congratulations to Matthew Bellamy and Elle Evans!

The Muse singer and the 28-year-old model are engaged after two years of dating. Evans shared the happy news on her Instagram on Saturday alongside a handful of pics -- including one of her stunning engagement ring.

"Was going to surprise everyone on Christmas, but just can’t wait any longer," Evan wrote. "We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged! Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him!"

"After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course- I said YES! I can’t imagine our lives apart. What I can imagine is a bright future full of love & light, family & friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss 💙💍," she added.

The couple began dating in 2015. This will be Bellamy's third engagement. He was previously engaged to Italian psychologist Gaia Polloni, though they separated in 2009. The musician was then engaged to Kate Hudson in 2011 and welcomed their son, Bingham, on July 9, 2011, before calling off their engagement in 2014.

