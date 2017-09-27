'Music City': CMT Is Making a Nashville Version of 'The Hills'

Country fans, your new guilty reality TV pleasure is coming to CMT.

From the creator of Laguna Beach and The Hills, Adam DiVello, comes the unscripted Music City, set in Nashville, Tennessee, and follows a group of young, emerging artists as they attempt to break big while balancing complicated personal lives and relationships. The show will air alongside CMT and Lionsgate's scripted hit, Nashville, in January 2018.

The series marks DiVello's first return to TV since The Hills wrapped in 2010, and a continuation of CMT's dedication to embracing the country community's modern culture and how it relates to music.

“Music has always played a huge role in the storytelling process of my past series,” DiVello says, “and with Music City, we’ll take that element to another level, as we document the real-life struggles, heartaches and drama of those chasing their dreams of stardom. Nashville is such an exciting city and I can’t wait to share with the world the stories of this incredibly talented cast we’ve put together.”

Is Music City a real-life version of Nashville? A country-fied version of The Hills? Take a peek at the teaser below and decide for yourself.