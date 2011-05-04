WATCH: Beyonce Surprises Students During Flash Workout Event

It was just another day for students at P.S. 161 in Harlem, NY, who were performing their choreographed dance routine to "Get Me Bodied" by Beyonce.. that is, until the R&B star joined them!

Loud cheers and screams erupted from the group of 85 kids when Beyonce included herself in their routine. Their dance was part of a national simulcast for a part of Michelle Obama's fitness campaign called "Let's Move! Flash Workout," and the singer seemed to enjoy dancing in unison with the excited children.

Check out Beyonce strutting her stuff alongside the elementary schoolers in the video!