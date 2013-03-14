Bieber Fever at U.K. Book Signing

Amid nixed rehab rumors and a World Tour recently plagued by outbursts with paparazzi, Justin Bieber showed that there's plenty of love to give and receive with die-hard fans at a London book signing for a great cause. Watch the video!

You'd think the Beatles had returned through a time machine from the high-pitched screams that enveloped the 19-year-old star as he emerged from his car to greet hundreds of fans and sign copies of Justin Bieber: Just Getting Started. It was all for the Make a Wish Foundation, as Justin wanted to give back to his fans by organizing the special event promoting his latest book.

Justin was in London for four dates at the 02 Arena for his Believe Tour, and inside the bookstore fans lined up for a chance to meet their idol, choking back tears and asking for hugs. One man was even sporting a shirt saying "Real Men Respect Bieber." Belieb it or not!