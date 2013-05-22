LeAnn Rimes Reveals The Truth to Twist

LeAnn Rimes is damned if she does, damned if she doesn't… The Grammy winner has a brand-new album, Spitfire, ready to drop and she sits with ET's Nancy O'Dell to talk about her new music, examining the love affair that contributed to the end of her 8-year-marriage – and asking for forgiveness.

New Pics: LeAnn Rimes Defends Self with Teeny Weeny Bikini Photos

"I've definitely asked for forgiveness on a daily basis," says the 30-year-old star. "We are human beings who are going to sin and make mistakes, and if you have that connection, for me, is something that I feel is bigger than me, it's not something that's unusual to do."

As for choosing to lyrically examine her infamous affair with now-hubby Eddie Cibrian and how she went about leaving her ex, Dean Sheremet, LeAnn explains, "I feel like so many people have written the story that they think will sell a magazine, or the story that they want to believe, but it's so 180 of what has been written. … People have had the lies to twist for so long they might as well have the truth to twist now."

He song Borrowed exposes the anguish she felt during her extra-marital affair, and she's tough on herself (and Eddie isn't spared either) in You've Ruined Me.

"It was written for [Eddie], and I actually called him after and said, 'Hey, I wrote this song about you and his first words were, 'Oh no,'" laughs LeAnn. "I was like, 'Don't worry, it's all good.'"

Video: LeAnn Rimes Talks Infidelity & Her Ex

LeAnn's new album Spitfire drops June 4 – tune into ET tomorrow (Thursday) to catch a first look at her new music video Just a Girl Like You, with the exclusive premiere of the full video on ETonline after the show!

And look for LeAnn in the first "Friend Movement Benefit Concert featuring Country Superstar, LeAnn Rimes" at The El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on July 1. Friend Movement was created to help show positive anti-bully images through art and media -- images of people of all ages, race, gender, sexuality, and spirituality that invoke inspiration and conversation and inspire people to prevent bullying by enabling them to be a better friend. For more info and for tickets go to www.friendmovement.com.