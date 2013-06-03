Miley Cyrus Drops 'We Can't Stop'

It's Miley Cyrus' party and she can do what she wants! The 20-year-old dropped her new hit We Can't Stop on Monday's Ryan Seacrest's KISS FM radio show, and admitted that she's been "waiting for this moment for months now."

The song sounds a lot like something we'd hear from Rihanna with the chorus lyrics reading: "It's is our party, we can do what we want."



Describing We Can't Stop, Cyrus says, "Everyone always judges and say what they want, but my fans …have really stood by me no matter what I've been through …and this is a song that says where I’m at in my life right now."

This party song hits the radio as speculation rises regarding whether Cyrus and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth have called off their engagement.



What do you think of the former Hannah Montana star's new song? Play music critic in the comments.