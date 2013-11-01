5 Things You Don't Know About Adam Levine

This frontman and guitarist for Maroon 5 and coach/mentor on NBC's The Voice is reportedly set to launch a womenswear collection to complement his existing men's apparel line at Kmart. Here are five things you may now know about Adam Levine.

1. Before hitting it big, worked as a waiter at the Johnny Rockets burger chain and also was a writer's assistant for the TV show Judging Amy.

2. Is an avid basketball fan and at age six, made the winning shot for

his local YMCA championship team and said this inspired him to keep

striving to succeed.

3. Has said his favorite musicians are Prince and Stevie Wonder.

4. Went to the same high school as Jake Gyllenhaal, whom he has known since kindergarten.

5. Once said he has a "secret crush" on Brad Pitt. "Every male secretly wants sex with Brad Pitt," he told VH1.

