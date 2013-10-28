EXCLUSIVE: Erasure's Impressively Creepy New Video

British chart-topping synthpop duo Erasure is gearing up for their new album release for Snow Globe, and only ET has their innovative new music video for their single Gaudete!

Created in collaboration between Erasure's Andy Bell and Vince Clarke with Martin Meunier -- whose work includes Tim Burton's James and the Giant Peach and 2009's Coraline -- the stop animation video has a very Nightmare Before Christmas feel fitting for the season, which fans of Burton's dark and quirky style are sure to love.

"The Gaudete video that Martin and [Tonya Hurley, author of ghostgirl, The Blessed series] created for us fits perfectly with the song and with the magical, darker vibe we are going for on the album as well," Bell said.

The first single Gaudete is Erasure's take on the traditional Latin carol, which many will recognize after Steeleye Span's version in the early 70s.

Snow Globe comes out November 11. Click here to visit Erasure's official website.