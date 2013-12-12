Beyonce Releases Surprise Album

Beyoncé gave her fans an early Christmas present by releasing a surprise album.

The 32-year-old R&B diva released her fifth studio album, self-titled Beyoncé, on iTunes at midnight eastern time on Friday, Dec. 13.

The 15-track album, which was originally expected to be released before her Super Bowl performance last February, features appearances from husband Jay-Z, Frank Ocean, Drake and even her daughter Blue Ivy on the track Blue.



In addition to the album, the Queen B also put out 17 new music videos and an Instagram visual album. WATCH.



Beyoncé, who released her last album 4 in 2011, is currently on the North American leg of her The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.

Check out Beyoncé's surprise self-titled album on iTunes.

