Destiny's Child Reunite For New Music Video (WATCH)

Say Yes to a Destiny's Child reunion! Beyonce and Kelly Rowland showed up to help their girl Michelle Williams on her new music video.

"It's Destiny's Child time again," Beyonce announces in a behind-the-scenes look at the video for Say Yes, which debuted on Wednesday's Good Morning America.





The Bootylicious ladies couldn't be more excited to be reuniting. Michelle gushes, "I'm so thrilled to have my sisters here with me and spreading a positive message for the world."

Beyonce says of the track, "The song is so inspiring, and there's not enough music out there like this."

Kelly adds, "It's so infectious and I think the world needs to hear it."



The girl group is coming up on a big anniversary. Beyonce reveals, "12 years ago today, Destiny's Child released Bootylicious."



What do you think of Say Yes? Michelle's album Journey to Freedom comes out Sept. 9.