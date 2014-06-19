Beyonce Returns to HBO for Concert Segments

Beyonce has inked a deal with HBO to show four-minute concert segments from her Mrs. Carter World Tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the news source, the segments will air in 10 installments called Beyonce: X10, which will be shown before the final episodes of True Blood. The segments are set to air Sundays at 8:55 p.m. ET/PT.

The segments are expected to include live performances of Blow/Cherry, Drunk in Love, Ghost/Haunted, Flawless/Yonce, Get Me Bodied/Baby Boy/Diva, Girls, Heaven, Partition, Why Don't You Love Me? and XO.

This follows Beyonce's 2013 HBO documentary Life Is But a Dream, which the singer directed. The documentary gave fans a rare look inside the life of the private artist.