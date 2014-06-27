Legendary Soul Singer Bobby Womack Dead at 70

Bobby Womack reportedly passed away on Friday. He was 70 years old.

According to Rolling Stone, the cause of death for the legendary soul singer is currently unknown.

His list of hits includes the R&B single "If You Think You're Lonely Now," "Across 110th Street" and "Woman's Gotta Have It." In 2009, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Womack began his seven-decade career as a member of Curtis Womack and the Womack Brothers with his brothers Curtis, Harry, Cecil and Friendly, Jr.

In the '80s, Womack struggled with addiction issues, which led to a stint in a treatment center. Womack later battled a tumor along with a slew of other ailments, which included diabetes, pneumonia and the early signs of Alzheimer's disease. In 2012, Womack had a tumor removed "which turned out to be cancer free," according to a Facebook post to the singer's page.

His last album was 2012's The Bravest Man in the Universe. It was the first album that he released in 10 years.

"You know more at 65 than you did at 25," Womack told Rolling Stone at the time. "I understand the songs much better now. It's not about 14 Rolls Royces and two Bentleys. Even if this album never sells a nickel, I know I put my best foot forward."