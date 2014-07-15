Tupac Musical Bombs on Broadway

Turns out, people just aren’t into a Broadway version of Tupac.

The Tupac Shakur Broadway musical Holler If Ya Hear Me is closing after just six weeks, with the New York Times reporting that it’s one of the worst-selling musicals in recent years. Just how bad was it? The $8 million production failed to bring in more than $175,000 a week in gross revenues.

In an interview with Variety, producer Eric L. Gold previously said, "If we don't succeed, it's gonna be difficult to do another rap or hip hop show on Broadway." The show officially closes on Sunday.

Holler If Ya Hear Me was written by Todd Kreidler and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun). It was described as "a non-biographical story about friendship, family, revenge, change and hope."

In a statement issued Monday, Gold said: "We are so proud to be a part of this ground-breaking production. The cast, musicians, production and creative teams gave more than just their professional excellence but contributed their passion as well. My hope is that a production of this caliber, powerful in its story-telling, filled with great performances and exciting contemporary dance and music will eventually receive the recognition it deserves." He added, "Tupac's urgent socially important insights and the audiences' nightly rousing standing ovations deserve to be experienced by the world."

