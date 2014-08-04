Nicki Minaj's 'Anaconda' Video Teaser Is Bootylicious!

Nicki Minaj's Anaconda teaser gives Sir Mix-a-Lot's Baby Got Back video a run for its money in the booty shaking department.

Sampling from the 1992 Baby Got Back track ("My Anaconda don't want none..."), the 15-second video matches up with the song's theme (booty) as Minaj is seen shaking her butt all which ways.



The 31-year-old rapper commented on what is sure to be a NSFW full-length video via Twitter, writing: "I really doubt I'll be able to edit this video for TV. LMFAO. it's..... It's a lot. #AnacondaOnITunes."

What do you think of Anaconda? Will this song be a hit for Nicki, or is it too raunchy?

