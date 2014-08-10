Kings of Leon Nathan Followill Injured in Bus Accident

The band members of Kings of Leon were involved in a tour bus accident, and Nathan Followill is suffering from broken ribs. Caleb, Jared, Matthew and Nathan Followill were supposed to play in Saratoga Springs, NY tonight.

Releasing a statement today on Facebook, they explain the incident.

"The band was en route to their hotel after their show in Boston when a pedestrian jumped in front of their tour bus, causing the bus to stop short, injuring Nathan Followill."

Jason Aldean's tour bus also had a pedestrian accident.

Nathan is currently being treated, but he is reportedly "doing well."

The show tonight has been postponed until further notice, and refunds will be available.

Get well soon Nathan!

UPDATE: Nathan tweeted out thanks to his fans for the support and well wishes.

Thank you for all of the get well soons. I'm a little banged up but will be back better than ever. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) August 10, 2014

Nathan's brother Jared also wrote about the accident and had his own get well for him.

So sad this a.m.. Bus accident last night. Nathan has broken ribs. This was the most fun tour in a while. We'll be back ASAP. #GetWellNate — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) August 10, 2014

The band is next slated to play on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 12 and in Wantagh, NY on August 13. There is no word yet on when their Saratoga Springs show will be rescheduled or if they will continue to perform for Jimmy Fallon's show.