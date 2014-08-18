The Killers Hilariously Cover Iggy Azalea's 'Fancy'

The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" was a big song in 2004, but in 2014, the handsome band is covering another singer's summer hit and putting their own twist to it.

During their performance at the V Festival in Staffordshire, England on Saturday night, Brandon Flowers and the band pleased the audience when they did their own rendition of Iggy Azalea's summer anthem "Fancy."



Flowers switched up the lyrics from "L.A. to Tokyo" to "Las Vegas to Staffordshire," but it was drummer Ronnie Vannucci that perhaps stole the show with his interpretive dance moves.

The Killers wouldn't be the first beloved band to cover "Fancy." This past July, Jimmy Fallon revived his impression of Neil Young and performed the hit track alongside the real-life Crosby, Stills and Nash.