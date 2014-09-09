Did Ed Sheeran Just Admit a Member of One Direction Stole His Girl?

Though Ed Sheeran isn't naming names, the British singer just dropped some major hints about who his song "Don't" off his new album X is about -- and it involves a pretty famous boy band!

After many fans speculated that the song -- about a girl he was seeing who ends up hooking up with his friend who's staying on the same hotel floor -- was written about "Lights" singer Ellie Golding and One Direction's Niall Horan, Sheeran did nothing to quell the rumors during a new interview with Howard Stern.

VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Has a New Video and It's Mind-Blowing

"It was a One Direction guy, right?" Stern asked point-blank about the basis of "Don't," which Sheeran, 23, has admitted in the past is a "100 percent true" story.

"The papers say a lot of things. I have kept my mouth shut about a lot of things. I think if you add any fuel to any fire .... I didn’t really come out of that situation upset," Ed shared. "I was just pissed off. I just thought it was a bit disrespectful. I got over it as soon as the song was done and the song happened pretty soon after."

But he did confront his friend about breaking the guy code.

"It's a difficult conversation to have… He was my mate, so I was just a bit like, 'Um not cool, but…'"

"That was the guy in One Direction, right?" Stern pressed one more time.

"No," Sheeran said, before dropping this loaded comment.

"Well, it depends which one you're talking about."

NEWS: Ed Sheeran Draws Star-Studded Crowd to L.A. Show

Sheeran has admitted to dating Goulding in the past, when the two were spotted holding hands at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I mean, normal people don't hold hands if they're just friends," Sheeran admitted to Washington radio station Click 98.9 last September. "It was going on. And now it's not."

Check out the song below, and you decide – do you think the tune is about Ellie and Niall?

Sheeran showed off his more comedic side in August, when he channeled little orphan Annie during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Watch below!